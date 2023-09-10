Rail, port link connecting India, Mid East & Europe announced

New Delhi: In a move aimed at countering the influence of China in the Middle East region by giving a push to infrastructure development, US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a railway link through ports connecting India (Asia), the Middle East, and Europe during the annual G20 Leaders’ summit on Saturday.



The project, which has been called India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, is the part of an initiative called the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment.

The leaders of the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) committing to work together to develop the mega project. The proposed corridor is expected to stimulate economic development through enhanced connectivity and economic integration across two continents, thus unlocking sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The corridor would help to boost trade, transport energy resources and improve digital connectivity. It would include India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel and the European Union.

“Through the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, we aim to usher in a new era of connectivity with a railway, linked through ports connecting Europe, the Middle East, and Asia,” said an official release from the White House.

“The United States and our partners intend to link both continents to commercial hubs and facilitate the development and export of clean energy; lay undersea cables and link energy grids and telecommunication lines to expand reliable access to electricity; enable innovation of advanced clean energy technology; and connect communities to secure and stable Internet,” it further said.

The White House release further said, “Across the corridor, we envision driving existing trade and manufacturing and strengthening food security and supply chains. Our approach aims to unlock new investments from partners, including the private sector, and spur the creation of quality jobs.”

Hailing the big move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor promises to be a beacon of cooperation, innovation, and shared progress charting a journey of shared aspirations and dreams.