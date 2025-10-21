Rail minister inspects New Delhi station second time in week to assess passenger facilities

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the New Delhi station on Tuesday, his second visit in a week, to review crowd management and passenger amenities ahead of Chhath Puja in the Purvanchal region.

Last Saturday, he visited the newly built permanent passenger holding area and other platforms of the station to inspect passenger movements and safety arrangements.

On Tuesday, Vaishnaw visited the security control room at platform number one, spoke to passengers of the Shiv Ganga Express and the Amrit Bharat Express, and reviewed security arrangements of all platforms from the mini war room set up at platform number 16.

Interacting with reporters, he said that till now, one crore people have availed the services of special and regular trains, and 4.5 lakh passengers are departing from various railway stations of Delhi to their respective destinations every day.

"Twelve lakh railway employees are working day and night to ensure that passengers reach home safely and on time," Vaishnaw said.

The railway minister visited the Anand Vihar station on Sunday to review passenger services.