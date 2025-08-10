Rahul's comments against EC, EVMs due to fear of defeat in Bihar polls: Shinde

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments against the Election Commission and electronic voting machines and asserted these were due to fear of defeat in the upcoming Bihar polls.

The Congress and other opposition parties blame the EVMs when they lose and have no problems with them when they win in Karnataka and Telangana, Shinde added.

"Rahul Gandhi's allegations are an insult to voters, including women, youth and farmers who elected the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. He is afraid of defeat in the Bihar polls," Shinde said while addressing a press conference here.

On NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar's comment earlier in the day that two persons had met him last year and promised to ensure victory on 160 of the 288 assembly seats in the state, Shinde said only the former would be able to shed more light on the matter.

Speaking in Nagpur, Pawar claimed two individuals had met him in New Delhi before the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls and "guaranteed" the Opposition's victory in 160 of 288 constituencies.

"I introduced them to Rahul Gandhi. He ignored what was told to him. He was also of the view that we (Opposition) shouldn't get involved in such things and go to the people directly," Pawar added.

Responding to a query, Shinde said, "He is a seasoned leader. Who met him, their names etc only he will know. Please ask him."

The path of the ruling Mahayuti is straight while that of the opposition is "zig zag", he claimed.

He also said his frequent visits to Delhi were solely for the "development of Maharashtra".

"We go openly wherever we go. We meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The government's commitment is to secure development funds for Maharashtra," Shinde asserted.