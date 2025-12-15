Rahul vows to remove ‘Modi-RSS’ govt

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the BJP of making “vote chori” a political tool, asserting that the Congress would stand with “satya” and work to remove the “Narendra Modi RSS government” from office. Speaking at the party’s “Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod” rally at Ramlila Maidan, he directly named Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi while alleging that the Election Commission was acting in favour of the ruling party.

Gandhi said, “They have power and they indulge in vote chori,” adding that truth, according to him, defines the Congress, while “untruth and vote chori” define the BJP RSS.