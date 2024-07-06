Rahul visits Hathras, criticises admin for lapses

Lucknow: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met the victims of the Hathras stampede, offering solace and support to the grieving families. In emotional scenes, family members hugged and cried with him.



A girl who lost her mother in the accident began sobbing, and Rahul Gandhi embraced her, saying: “Don’t worry. You all are my family. We will raise this issue in Parliament.”

In a media interaction in Hathras, Rahul Gandhi urged the government to ensure that the announced compensation is distributed without negligence and called for action against those responsible for the accident to ensure justice for the victims.

Gandhi expressed deep sorrow over the incident. “It is a matter of grief that so many families have suffered, so many people lost their lives,” he said.

“I don’t want to speak from a political prism, but there have been some lapses on part of the administration. There have been mistakes, which should be identified,” he said.

During his visit, Gandhi personally interacted with the families of the victims. “They said that there was a lapse on the part of the administration. They said that the police arrangement that should have been made was not there. But they are grieving and are in shock. I am trying to understand their situation,” he shared.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi sat on the ground, conversing with the victims’ families. He noted their deep grief and shock, stating that the families attributed the accident to administrative negligence.

Rahul Gandhi left Delhi at 5:40 am on Friday, arriving in Pilkhana village, Aligarh, by road at 7 am. There, he met the family of Manju Devi and her son, who both died in the accident, and gathered information about the incident.

Manju Devi’s daughter said: “Rahul sir said that the party people will help you.” He spent an hour in Aligarh, meeting with three victim families before heading to Hathras.

He assured Manju Devi’s mother-in-law that he would provide all possible help from his position. He expressed his commitment to fighting for the victim’s families and ensuring they receive support from his government.

By 9 am, Rahul Gandhi was in Hathras, where he met with the families of four victims in Green Park. He spent half an hour listening to their stories and offering support.

After his visit, Rahul Gandhi called the accident a tragic event that has caused immense suffering. “Many families have suffered. Many people have died. The administration has made many mistakes. The victim’s families should get the right compensation. I request the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to give compensation wholeheartedly and as soon as possible,” he said.

The police have intensified their investigation into the accident. IG Shalabh Mathur reported that six sevadars of Bhole Baba, alias Surajpal, have been arrested, all members of the organising committee, including two women. A reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for the absconding main organiser Dev Prakash Madhukar.

On Thursday evening, Bhole Baba’s lawyer, AP Singh, visited Aligarh to meet the injured. He stated: “Bhole Baba is not absconding. He is in UP only. He will come when the investigation team calls him.”