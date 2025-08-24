Will not allow NDA to steal votes of the poor through SIR: Rahul

Araria (Bihar): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the NDA government of trying to steal votes in the name of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, ahead of the assembly polls.

Addressing a rally here as part of the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, Gandhi also slammed the BJP-led central government for “shutting all opportunities of employment” for the poor and youths of the country.

“The Narendra Modi government... after privatising public sector units... now wants to steal votes of the poor through the SIR with the help of the Election Commission,” he alleged.

“The INDIA bloc will not allow this to happen in Bihar. The Constitution guarantees equal rights to every citizen of the country... the SIR is anti-constitutional. People of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the BJP and its allies in the assembly polls,” the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

The 1,300-km ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ was launched on August 17 from Sasaram. It will cover more than 20 districts over a period of 16 days, and conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.