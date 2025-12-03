Rahul, Sonia Gandhi join INDIA bloc protest against labour codes at Parliament

New Delhi: Top leadership of the Congress party, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Legislative Party leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and MP Priyanka Gandhi attended the INDIA bloc protest on Wednesday against the 4 labour codes at Parliament premises. Claiming that the four labour codes propagate "corporate jungle raj," the INDIA bloc MPs held up various banners, and a bigger banner reading "No to Corporate Jungle raj- Yes to labour justice" The INDIA bloc protest comes after the Opposition's repeated demands for a discussion was accepted by the Government. The Central government is set to hold a discussion on electoral reforms on December 9. Since the Parliament winter session started, INDIA bloc MPs have been protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the government urging for cooperation amid a stalemate in the house.

Earlier today, INDIA bloc floor leaders held a meeting ahead of the third day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, to chalk out the strategy after the Centre accepted the Opposition's demand to hold a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha and Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, were present in the meeting. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, earlier, informed that during the All Party Meeting Chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker, it was decided to hold a discussion in Lok Sabha on the 150th Anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' on December 8 and a discussion on election reforms on December 9. As the Parliament session enters day 3, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha, as per the list of business. The Bill aims to raise excise duties and cess on tobacco products, with an amendment to the Central Excise Act, 1944. As per the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, trade unions with 51 per cent membership get recognition as the Negotiating Union. According to the Centre, such an arrangement strengthens collective bargaining. The code also expanded the definition of a strike, including "mass casual leave also within its ambit", to prevent flash strikes and ensure lawful action.