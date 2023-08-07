MillenniumPost
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked

BY MPost7 Aug 2023 5:14 AM GMT
The Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was restored on Monday.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

He represents Wayanad in the upper house.

