Rahul Gandhi's 5 PM press conference; ECs to meet President Murmu today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a press conference at 5:00 PM on Thursday, June 6, marking an important engagement on his schedule.

In parallel, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu are slated to present a comprehensive list of newly-elected Members of Parliament to President Droupadi Murmu on the same day. This pivotal step initiates the process for the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The conclusion of meetings involving allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's INDIA bloc occurred in Delhi on Wednesday, June 5. These deliberations come at a crucial juncture for the BJP following the post-election results.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant development, met with President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday. He formally submitted his resignation and will continue to serve as the caretaker Prime Minister until the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 8. Modi's leadership of the NDA was reaffirmed unanimously during the meeting held earlier in the day.