Rahul Gandhi wins Rae Bareli by 4 lakh votes

The BJP failed to secure a majority on its own, leading to discussions with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu receiving calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The opposition's INDIA bloc has surpassed all exit poll predictions, currently leading in at least 227 seats. However, the BJP-led NDA is approaching the 300-mark, currently at 295 seats.

Where has the Opposition gained ground?

In Uttar Pradesh, the INDIA bloc, fueled by Akhilesh Yadav's SP, is leading in 43 seats, surprising the BJP. In West Bengal, the TMC has consolidated its lead in at least 32 seats, posing a challenge to the BJP. Maharashtra also reflects significant gains for the Opposition, with 30 seats, while the NDA trails with just 17 seats, following the split of regional heavyweights Shiv Sena and the NCP.