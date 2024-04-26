Rahul Gandhi to hold two Karnataka meetings today

Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in the district headquarters towns of Vijayapura and Ballari in Karnataka on Friday, the party said.

The former Congress President is scheduled to address the election rally in Vijayapura (Bijapur) at 12.30 pm.

He will then fly to Ballari for the second public meeting, slated to begin at 3.30 pm.

The two Lok Sabha constituencies are among the 14 segments in the State that are going for polls on May seven.