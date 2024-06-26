Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Oppn in LS

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, a decision communicated to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab by the Congress party.



The announcement came shortly after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence.

AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal informed the media that CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to the Pro-tem Speaker regarding the Congress party’s decision.

“Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson (Sonia Gandhi) has written to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, informing him of the decision to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha,” Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.

He added that decisions on other appointments would be made later. During the meeting at the Congress chief’s residence, the floor leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc were informed about the development.

This appointment marks Rahul Gandhi’s acceptance of a significant role, elevating his status to that of a cabinet minister. It enhances his protocol ranking and positions him as a natural contender for leadership within the Opposition.

As Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi will also serve on critical panels overseeing appointments such as Lokpal, CBI chief, Chief Election Commissioner, and other Election Commissioners. These panels, which are chaired by the Prime Minister, also oversee the selection of the Central Vigilance Commission, Central Information Commission, and NHRC chief.

Kharge praised the decision, stating that in the 18th Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will truly represent the voice of the people.

“As Congress President, I am confident that a leader who has traversed the length and breadth of the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and from Manipur to Maharashtra, shall raise the voice of the people — especially the marginalised and the poor,” Kharge said in a statement.

“The Congress party remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold Democracy and the Constitution, safeguarding its eternal principles of Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity,” Kharge added.

Several leaders expressed gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for accepting the role and expressed hope that he would continue to champion the concerns of the people in Parliament.

“We are confident that as LOP, Rahul ji will be a strong advocate for the common people of India and ensure that the NDA government is held accountable at all times,” Venugopal later stated in a social media post.

Earlier, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to assume the position of Leader of Opposition, affirming him as the most suitable candidate for the role.