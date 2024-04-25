Rahul Gandhi heads to Delhi after Latur overnight stay

Latur (Maharashtra): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi left for Delhi on Thursday morning after an overnight halt in Maharashtra's Latur city, a party functionary said.

Gandhi on Wednesday made an unscheduled halt in the central Maharashtra city as there is no night-landing facility at the local airport, as per the party sources.

He arrived at the Latur airport around 3 pm on Wednesday from Amravati and flew to Solapur in a helicopter for a campaign rally.

He returned to Latur at around 6 pm but could not fly back to Delhi as per his schedule as planes cannot land at the local airport at night, sources said.

Gandhi then proceeded to the Grand Hotel in the city for an overnight stay.

He left for Delhi by a private plane at around 7 am on Thursday, Congress district unit's social media wing president Pravin Suryawanshi told PTI.

During his stay at the hotel in Latur, Gandhi met Congress MLA and former state minister Amit Deshmukh and discussed the political situation in Maharashtra with him, according to sources.