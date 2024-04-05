Rahul Gandhi declares assets worth Rs 20 crore

WAYANAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking a second term from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, has declared assets of over Rs 20 crore in his nomination papers.



Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi’s portfolio of investments in stocks shows him as someone who has a prudent approach and aims to optimise returns. His holdings in 25 stocks and seven mutual funds are worth over Rs 8 crore.

The Congress leader filed the papers before the returning office on Wednesday. He has declared movable assets to the tune of Rs 9,24,59,264 and showed the purchasing price of his self-acquired immovable assets as being worth Rs 7,93,03,977 in the affidavit. It also showed that the current market value of the self-acquired immovable assets as Rs 9,04,89,000 and the value of the inherited assets as Rs 2,10,13,598.

Rahul Gandhi has claimed that he has a liability of Rs 49,79,184. In the affidavit, Gandhi declared that he had Rs 55,000 as cash in hand.

In the last election, he had declared total assets worth Rs 15,88,77,083 whereas in 2014, it was Rs 9.4 crore.

The 53-year-old Congress MP owns shares in 25 listed companies which range from established blue-chip stocks to promising small-cap ventures. His top stock holdings show him as a clever investor. In terms of volume, his stock holdings were ITC and ICICI Bank. Gandhi holds 3,093 shares in ITC worth Rs. 12.96 lakh and 2,299 shares in ICICI Bank worth Rs. 24.83 lakh. Both the market values are as of March 15 this year.

His portfolio shows other prominent stocks in Pidilite Industries, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, and Titan Company. Gandhi’s other holdings are in Tata Consultancy Services, Britannia Industries, Deepak Nitrite, Infosys and Alkyl Amines.

The Congress leader has investments to the tune of Rs 3.81 crore in seven mutual funds, including small and midcap ones as well.