Rahul Gandhi criticizes centre over Agniveer controversy

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has once again taken aim at the BJP-led Centre regarding the ongoing Agniveer controversy. He highlighted the case of Ajay Kumar, an Agniveer member who lost his life in a landmine explosion in Jammu & Kashmir's Naushera in January, pointing out that his family has yet to receive compensation from the government.

In a social media post, the Rae Bareli MP underscored the distinction between "compensation" and "insurance," noting that while an insurance payout had been made, the government's support to the martyr's family was lacking. Gandhi accused the Modi government of discriminating against Agniveer martyrs by failing to adequately assist their families.

The controversy reignited on July 3 when Rahul Gandhi released a video featuring Ajay Kumar's father, who alleged that no compensation or assistance had been received from the Centre despite Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's claims in Parliament. Gandhi called for an apology from the defence minister, asserting that the Agniveer scheme should be scrapped.

Responding to the claims, the Indian Army clarified that ₹98.39 lakhs had already been paid to Ajay Kumar's family, with additional ex-gratia and benefits totaling approximately ₹67 lakhs set to be disbursed after due verification. The Army reaffirmed its respect for Agniveer Ajay Kumar's sacrifice and the support provided under the Agniveer Scheme.

During his address in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi criticized the Agniveer Scheme, attributing its origins to the PMO and likening it to demonetization. He pledged that if the INDIA bloc assumes power, it will eliminate the controversial scheme.