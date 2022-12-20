Rahul Gandhi Claims "Good News" To Come Soon," In Rajasthan

As per reports, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly met with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his arch rival Sachin Pilot yesterday in an attempt to put an end to a possible fall out that pose a threat to the Congress party ahead of elections in the state of Rajasthan in 2023.

"Good news will come soon," Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency as he emerged from the "reconciliatory meeting" with his party's top leaders in Rajasthan at a circuit house in Alwar.

Rahul Gandhi made the above comment while answering to questions on whether the ice has melted between Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot.

Congress leader KC Venugopal was also a part of the meeting that went on for 30 minutes. From the venue of the meeting Rahul Gandhi left for the Bharat Jodo camp in the city.

Mr Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan has often been asked questions on the fall out

Even rivals of the Congress party have slammed Rahul Gandhi, saying he should fist organize a "Congress Jodo (unite Congress) Yatra" and then only a Bharat Jodo yatra.

The Gehlot-Pilot clash, initially began when both competed for the Chief Minister's post after the Congress emerged victorious at the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018, the fall-out reached its peak in 2020 when, Mr Pilot protested along with several MLAs supporting him, and camped in Delhi for weeks.

The protest ended after the Gandhi family assured Sachin Pilot of changes which eventually did not materialize, as Mr Gehlot refused to yield any ground. The clash has continued since then