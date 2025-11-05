Rahul Gandhi claims ‘Army under control of 10%’, sparks row in Bihar

Patna: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi triggered a political storm on Tuesday during a campaign rally in Kutumba, Bihar, ahead of the state Assembly election set to begin on Thursday. His remarks alleging that the Indian Army is “under the control of 10 per cent of the country’s population” drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a public gathering, Gandhi said that 90 per cent of India’s population comprises Dalits, Maha Dalits, backward, extremely backward, and minority communities. “If you look closely, 90 per cent of the country’s population is from these sections,” he said. He further claimed that the top 10 per cent dominate India’s major institutions and resources. “If you take a list of the 500 largest companies in India, you won’t find anyone from the backward or Dalit communities there. They have control over the armed forces, the jobs, and the economy,” he stated. Gandhi added that the Congress seeks an India that ensures dignity and opportunity for this 90 per cent majority.

The comments quickly drew a response from BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua, who said, “Rahul Gandhi is now searching for caste in the Armed Forces and says 10 per cent of people control it. In his hate for PM Modi, he has already crossed the line of hating India.”

This is not the first time the Congress leader’s comments on the military have sparked controversy. In August, the Supreme Court had reprimanded Gandhi over his statement during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that “Chinese troops are thrashing Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh.” He had also claimed that Chinese forces occupied 2,000 sq km of Indian territory, remarks that led to a defamation complaint by a retired defence officer in Lucknow.

The Allahabad High Court had refused to quash the complaint, and Gandhi later moved the Supreme Court, where a bench led by Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih questioned the credibility of his statements, saying, “If you are a true Indian, you would not say all this.”