Rahul Gandhi attends House after moths of disqualification

The Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was restored on Monday, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case.

The former Congress president's membership was restored over four months after he was disqualified.

Soon after his membership was restored, Rahul Gandhi reached Parliament House and offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

He also attended Lok Sabha proceedings after it resumed at 12 noon but it got adjourned within minutes.

Rahul Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by Congress and other opposition MPs on his arrival in Parliament.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored following a Supreme Court order staying his conviction.

Senior Congress leaders and party workers hailed Gandhi's reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP, saying it is a victory for truth and justice.

As soon as the Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader was restored, celebrations broke out at the AICC headquarters here with workers dancing and raising slogans in favour of Gandhi.

Following restoration of his membership, the Congress said it would like him to be a key speaker in the debate on no-confidence motion likely to be taken up in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24, with effect from March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

He represents Wayanad in the lower house.