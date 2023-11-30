Rahul Gandhi advocates integration of human values in development approach

Wayanad (Ker): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called for a paradigm shift in the approach to development, emphasising the need to blend economic progress with the nurturing of fundamental human values such as harmony, peace, respect, and affection.



The Congress MP said this after inaugurating the Amrut Drinking Water Project in Mananthavady Municipality in his constituency Wayanad.

"With development, we also have to think about the nature of the country that we live in. Are we creating a harmonious country, an affectionate country, a loving country?

"Is ours a country which looks after its weakest, that protects those who need protection? Or are we developing the country and forgetting about the most basic human values?" he said.

The former Congress chief said "we have to aspire to become a place where everyone feels protected, loved, and respected."

"Harmony, peace, respect, and affection are very, very important if we want to develop our country. This is actually true development," the Wayanad MP said.



Earlier in the day, Gandhi inaugurated PMGSY roads in Ambalavayal and presided over the district-level coordination and monitoring committee at the Wayanad district collectorate.

He also met priests of the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church and visited the venue of the Wayanad district-level school festival to enjoy the students' dance programmes.