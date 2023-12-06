Rahul dials Mamata; ‘INDIA bloc meet to be held soon’

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Opposition leaders will be meeting shortly whenever the Congress comes up with a favourable date.

The development occurred two days after Rahul Gandhi had called her in this regard. There was speculation that Banerjee may skip the INDIA bloc meeting.

During her telephonic conversation with Gandhi, she told him that no one had invited her to the INDIA meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s house. But she said she would attend next time when the Opposition bloc meets.

“Day before yesterday Rahulji called me and he told me about the meeting. Then I said nobody told me and I did not know about the meeting. I also had my programme in North Bengal. It is also true for other chief ministers. Sometimes they are also busy. If they are not informed about the programme seven days ago or ten days ago (it is difficult). However, we will be meeting shortly whenever they decide. So do not worry,” Banerjee said at Kolkata airport before leaving for the North Bengal tour.

In response to Union rural development minister Giriraj Singh’s statement that the Bengal Chief Minister should directly meet the Prime Minister, Banerjee said that she would shortly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of Central funds.

“The Union Rural development minister said in Parliament that I should meet the PM. Earlier I met the Prime Minister three times protesting against the deprivation of Bengal by the Centre. I have written letters to him too on the issue. We have our ‘Delhi Chalo’ programme and we have sought permission from Delhi Police for a dharna. We are waiting for permission. When we go to Delhi we will once again seek time for a meeting with PM Modi,” she said.

Banerjee while virtually attending Trinamool Congress’ “Sampriti Meeting” at Sahid Minar gave a slogan “Abar Khela Hobe” which is significant as Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place next year.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Aroop Biswas connected a call to Banerjee and the latter addressed the gathering virtually.

She said: “BJP is trying to do divisive politics. They are trying to divide people along religious lines. We all have to put up a united fight against the BJP and will not let them win. They will spread canards but we must not pay any heed to them.”