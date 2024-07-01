Rahul cannot insult Hindus: Priyanka Gandhi

As the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of calling Hindus violent, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said her brother did not insult Hindus, but was talking about the saffron party and its leaders. "He cannot insult Hindus. He said it very clearly. He talked about the BJP, he talked about BJP leaders," Priyanka Gandhi said while leaving the Parliament building along with her mother Sonia Gandhi, after Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha. Earlier, Gandhi triggered a row when he said those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock.

His remarks drew massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter. Home Minister Amit Shah sought Gandhi's apology, even as the leader of opposition said he was speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "The BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Modi are not the entire Hindu society," Gandhi said.