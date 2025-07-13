‘Radhika did not own academy’, trained players on rented courts: Gurugram Police

Gurugram: Former state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav did not have her own academy and instead used to train aspirants by booking tennis courts at different places, which her father objected to, Gurugram Police said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was allegedly shot dead at point-blank range by her father Deepak Yadav, 49, at the family’s double-storey home at Sushant Lok area in Sector 57, Gurugram, on Thursday.

Deepak was produced before a city court, which sent him to judicial custody on Saturday.

The court had on Friday remanded him to one-day police custody, during which police discovered five bullets and a live cartridge from his Sector 57 residence. The accused was also taken to a village in Pataudi as part of the investigation.

The police had earlier maintained that Radhika ran a tennis academy, which had become a bone of contention between the two because Deepak was often taunted for living off his daughter’s income. Deepak, who was financially well off with good rental income from various properties and hence was not dependent on his daughter’s earnings, was depressed for the last couple of weeks due to the taunts, they said.

“Radhika did not have her own academy. She used to train aspirants by booking tennis courts at different places. Deepak had asked her several times to stop the training sessions, but she refused. That was the main tussle between the father and daughter,” an investigating officer said on Saturday. Deepak has confessed to shooting his daughter dead, police said.

There has been claims that Deepak was not happy with Radhika’s social media presence and her desire to become an influencer. Many people had claimed that a music video she featured in alongside an independent artist had caused her murder. “The video was uploaded in 2023, it has no connection with the murder. The accused has repeatedly said that he did not want his daughter to earn through training,” said inspector Vinod Kumar of Sector 56 police station.

According to a close relative, Deepak had supported Radhika in her tennis career since her childhood. He was disturbed by his daughter conducting the training sessions for tennis aspirants and had asked her several times to stop them, which she refused, the relative said.

Radhika had received four bullets, three in the back and one in the shoulder, according to the post-mortem report. Her last rites were conducted at the family’s village in Wazirabad on Friday.