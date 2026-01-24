R-Day Parade to see many firsts: Suryastra system, Bhairav Battalion, Bactrian camels

New Delhi: The 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26 will feature a series of historical firsts, as announced by defence officials on Friday. Major General Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area, confirmed that approximately 6,000 defence personnel will participate in the 90-minute ceremony. Among the primary highlights is the introduction of the “Suryastra” Universal Rocket Launcher System, an indigenous asset designed for surface-to-surface strikes at distances reaching 300 km.



In a departure from traditional displays, the parade will adopt a “phased battle array formation” for both ground assets and aerial components. This new format involves military platforms and personnel moving down Kartavya Path in a sequence that mimics a combat environment, starting with reconnaissance and followed by logistics and other units. To align with this tactical presentation, members of the 61 Cavalry and other personnel will appear in battle gear rather than their traditional ceremonial uniforms. Captain Ahaan Kumar, a third-generation officer leading the 61 Cavalry on his charger “Ranveer,” noted the shift in experience, stating, “Last year, we wore our ceremonial uniform and carried a sword. This time, we are seen in our battle gear, so it feels like a new experience in this parade too.”

The Shaktiban Regiment is also set to make its debut. This newly established artillery unit is equipped with drones, counter-drone systems, and loiter munitions. Furthermore, the Bhairav light commando battalion, which was raised in October of last year to fill the gap between infantry and special forces, will join the national parade for the first time following its appearance at the Army Day Parade in Jaipur on January 15.

The animal contingent will introduce Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels to the event. Captain Harshita Raghav, a native of Madhya Pradesh and one of the first women officers in the Remount Veterinary Corps, will lead a group consisting of two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors, and several Army dogs. Regarding the role of these animals, Captain Raghav said, “These animals are soldiers of the Indian Army only. In fact, they are the silent warriors, making them operationally ready, and understanding the requirements of operations from these animals are two very important aspect. They are true force multipliers of the Indian Army.”

The military hardware showcased will include the BrahMos, the Akash missile system, the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), and the Dhanush artillery gun. The procession includes 18 marching contingents and 13 bands. Additionally, a mixed scouts contingent will appear for the first time wearing heavy thermal gear.

The flypast will involve 29 aircraft, featuring Rafale, Su-30, P8I, MiG-29, Apache, Light Combat Helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopters, Mi-17s, and transport aircraft such as the C-130 and C-295. The event will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa as chief guests. A small European Union delegation led by a colonel will participate with four flag-bearers.

The ceremony begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute at the National War Memorial. Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar will serve as the Parade Commander. This year’s celebration centres on the theme of 150 years of “Vande Mataram”, showcasing both military strength and cultural history over the course of the 90-minute programme.