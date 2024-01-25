R-Day: LG Saxena remits sentence of convicts in Delhi jails up to 90 days

New Delhi: Delhi LG VK Saxena has granted special remission of 20-90 days to convicts undergoing varying periods of sentences on the occasion of Republic Day, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.



Special provision has been made in case of prisoners aged 65 years and above lodged in Delhi jails, they said.

Remission by the government may be granted on the occasion of days of national importance and public rejoicing.

The remission is not applicable for convicts sentenced under charges of crimes against women, the National Security Act (NSA), Official Secrets Act (OSA) among others.

All prisoners above the age of 65 years will be eligible to get a remission of 90 days, in cases where sentences are more than 10 years. A remission of 60 days will be applicable for other inmates, they said.

A remission of 60 days will be accorded to inmates (aged above 65 years) undergoing sentences of five years and above and up to 10 years. For male prisoners below the age of 65 years, the period of remission will be 45 days, they said.

A remission of 30 days will be granted to all categories of prisoners undergoing sentences above one year to five years. In case of sentences up to one year, all women and men aged 65 years and above will get a remission of 20 days, and other inmates will get a remission of 15 days, they said.

The proposal of remission was submitted by the Delhi government's prison department, through the Home department, under Delhi Prison Rules and CrPC provision, officials said.

Prisoners awarded life imprisonment on or after December 18, 1978 for an offence for which death is one of the penalties or whose death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment are not eligible for remission, officials said.

Similarly, detenues under the NSA, Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974, persons jailed for evading government dues, court-martial convicts, inmates convicted for espionage under OSA and prisoners arrested under NDPS Act on or after May 20, 1989 are also not eligible for remission, they said.

Remission is also not granted to prisoners sentenced for crimes against women under Section 376 (rape) and 354 (outraging modesty of women) of IPC, those sentenced under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and other convicts and prisoners sentenced under the POCSO Act, they added.