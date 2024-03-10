R Ashwin shines as India thrash England to sweep Test series 4-1

Dharamsala: Can’t bat, can’t bowl, can’t field. That is the English cricket team for you as the visitors lost by a massive innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test here on Saturday.



One man who has been the heart and soul of Indian bowling for almost 13 years, R.Ashwin, produced one more magical effort as he grabbed 5/77 to crush the Englishmen.

Bazball went bust, the Englishmen played like novices and an Indian side with so many newcomers shone in a series where India ensured they would play superb cricket. On the last day, the man who had marshalled the side like a Field Marshall in the battle-field, Rohit Sharma, did not step out owing to a stiff back. However, his deputy Jasprit Bumrah enjoyed the role as his deputy and led India to a triumph in the foothills of the Himalayas.

That the Indians would win with over two days and a few more sessions to spare spoke volumes about their stage presence and how making it to the third ICC Test Championship final in a row is so special. For Ashwin, this was a special Test, his 100th.

He has been through a gamut of emotions in recent weeks, with his mother hospitalised. Ashwin had to fly back home to Chennai from Rajkot for a day and then came back. If there are marks awarded for discipline and being a team guy to the core, Ashwin grabbing a fifer in a personal landmark Test defined how he chokes batters.

Joe Root did grow roots in Dharamsala and scored 84 runs on Saturday. But the others who needed to show spine were spineless as Jack Crawley, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow and skipper Ben Stokes himself came a cropper. Such a capitulation was a reflection of their Bazball mindset which has become a joke.

The Englishmen claim to have pioneered cricket but history tells us they have not won a series in India since 2012. To lose is one thing and to be destroyed is quite another.

There were problems galore for India, what with Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Mohd Shami not available. Rahul played just one Test.

If adversity produced opportunity, India showed how to deal with the situations, repeatedly. If Ashwin has been a potent bowler, left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav bagged the player of the match award and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged player of the series. There are so many positives for India, who played well during the ICC World Cup and lost the final in 2023 to Australia. Red ball Test cricket is different — pure, pristine and purposeful. It’s here, skipper Rohit and Rahul Dravid plotted the 4-1 series defeat, something which was so forceful.

In contrast, England skipper Ben Stokes was a lousy skipper. He came talking of Bazball cricket and more. To not score runs with the bat, to now bowl as he is still unsure of his operated knee and lacking leadership skills defined the Ben Stokes failure. They are paper tigers, even at home, if the Ashes result last year is an indicator. To come to India and crib and cry has become a typical story. They did it in the 2021 series as well, when Test cricket was played in a Bio Bubble due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

That said, India deserve credit for the way so many youngsters have grabbed the chances in this series. Yashasvi Jaiswal has blossomed like a spring rose, Shubman Gill is a rock star, Dhruv Jurel is now an important wicket-keeper. And the revelations have been Sarfaraz Khan, debutant Devdutt Padikkal and how Kuldeep Yadav has emerged as the hero.

The spin of Kuldeep teased and tormented the Englishmen. But it is his batting application which has won him many fans. He has said he will put a price on his wicket. His defence is becoming water-tight, which was not exploited by the England bowlers. Of academic interest was James Anderson getting to 700 Test wickets. He has looked a pale shadow of the beast he used to be. In contrast, Shoaib Bashir has bowled with more energy and maybe the man England needs for the future.

Back to two men who were playing their 100th Test each, Ashwin versus Jonny Bairstow. The experienced England batter cum keeper never did what was expected from him with the bat. On Saturday, he smashed two sixes off Ashwin but that was more for himself.

The team needed a few batters to dig their heels in and play. Surely, they will have to get back to the basics as Bazball is dead. If Ben Stokes failed, so has coach Brendon McCullum.

In less than two weeks, the Indian Premier League will begin. Cricket, again, will grab mind space. England will also be part of the circus. For now, they will do well to meditate in the foothills of the Himalayas. A 4-1 drubbing has hit them hard.