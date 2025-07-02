Quad ministers demand bringing Pahalgam terrorists to justice, renew commitment to counterterrorism

Washington: The Quad grouping has called for bringing the perpetrators, organisers and financiers of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice without any delay and urged UN member nations to extend cooperation for it. The foreign ministers of the four-nation grouping met in the US capital on Tuesday to firm up a broad agenda for the bloc's annual summit in India later this year. The Quad condemned the April 22 attack in the strongest terms and strongly pitched for action against cross-border terrorism. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers, however, did not mention Pakistan or the four-day military conflict between the Indian and Pakistani militaries in May.

The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya. "We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and extend our heartfelt wishes for a swift and full recovery to all those injured," they said. "We call for the perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay and urge all UN Member States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard," they added. The Quad foreign ministers also expressed serious concern over Beijing's military muscle-flexing in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. "We reiterate our strong opposition to any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion," they said without directly mentioning China.

The Quad foreign ministers specifically highlighted the "dangerous and provocative actions, including interference with offshore resource development, the repeated obstruction of the freedoms of navigation and overflight, and the dangerous manoeuvres by military aircraft and coast guard and maritime militia vessels." In this context, they mentioned the "unsafe use of water cannons and ramming or blocking actions in the South China Sea" and said these actions threaten peace and stability in the region. "We are seriously concerned by the militarisation of disputed features. We emphasise the importance of upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, other lawful uses of the sea, and unimpeded commerce consistent with international law, as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," the ministers said. The Quad ministers affirmed that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law. They also underlined the need for implementation of a ruling by the Arbitral Tribunal on July 12, 2016, saying it is a "significant milestone and the basis" for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties. The international tribunal at The Hague ruled against China's claims in the South China Sea while giving its verdict in a case filed by the Philippines against Beijing's so-called "nine-dash line". The Quad foreign ministers also voiced deep concern over the "abrupt constriction and future reliability" of key supply chains, specifically for critical minerals, in an apparent reference to China's policy on the matter. "This includes the use of non-market policies and practices for critical minerals, certain derivative products, and mineral processing technology," the Quad ministers said. They underscored the importance of diversified and reliable global supply chains. "Reliance on any one country for processing and refining critical minerals and derivative goods production exposes our industries to economic coercion, price manipulation, and supply chain disruptions, which further harms our economic and national security," they said.

The Quad meeting also announced the grouping's plan to launch a Quad Ports of the Future partnership in Mumbai this year. The grouping also expressed serious concerns over what it called the "worsening crisis" in Myanmar and its impact on the region. "We call on the regime to adhere to its commitment to a ceasefire, and call on all parties to implement, extend and broaden ceasefire measures." "We reaffirm our strong support for ASEAN's efforts, including calling for the full and effective implementation of the Five Point Consensus in seeking an inclusive, durable, and peaceful resolution to the crisis," the Quad foreign ministers said. "We call on all parties to allow safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance. We are also concerned about the impact of the crisis on regional security and the spread of transnational crimes," they said.