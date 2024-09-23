Quad is not against anyone, here to stay: PM Modi at Leaders' Summit

Wilmington (US)/New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the Quad Summit in Wilmington, Delaware. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region while launching several new initiatives to bolster cooperation in various sectors.



Prime Minister Modi, addressing the summit, emphasised that the Quad is not against any particular nation but advocates for a rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty, and peaceful resolution of disputes. "Free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific is our priority," Modi stated, in what appeared to be a veiled reference to China's assertive actions in the region. He added, "Our message is clear —Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement."

On the sidelines of the Quad Summit, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with President Biden at the latter's residence. The meeting, which lasted over an hour, was described as "extremely fruitful" by Modi. The leaders discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on global and regional issues, including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Modi also addressed a gathering of over 13,000 Indian Americans at the Nassau Veterans Coliseum in New York on Sunday, outlining his vision for India’s future and celebrating the strong ties between India and the United States.

Meanwhile, President Biden, reflecting on the meeting, stated: “The United States’ partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history. Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I’m struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different.”

A joint statement issued after the Modi-Biden meeting highlighted the significance of the India-US partnership, calling it the “defining partnership of the 21st century.” The statement highlighted that the partnership is “decisively delivering on an ambitious agenda that serves the global good.”

During their talks, President Biden commended Prime Minister Modi for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine earlier this year, recognizing India’s message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine. The two leaders also discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, though specific details of their conversation were not disclosed.

On the economic front, Modi and Biden hailed a watershed arrangement to establish a new semiconductor fabrication plant in India, supported by the India Semiconductor Mission and a strategic technology partnership involving Bharat Semi, 3rdiTech, and the US Space Force. They also welcomed progress toward the first joint effort by NASA and ISRO to conduct scientific research onboard the International Space Station in 2025.

In the defence sector, the leaders recognized the “remarkable” progress under the US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap. They welcomed efforts to expand defence industrial partnerships, including the collaboration between Liquid Robotics and Sagar Defence Engineering for the co-development and co-production of unmanned surface vehicle systems.

Addressing climate change and clean energy, Biden and Modi welcomed the US-India Roadmap to Build Safe and Secure Global Clean Energy Supply Chains. This initiative aims to accelerate the expansion of clean energy supply chains through manufacturing of clean energy technologies and components in both countries. In its initial phase, the US and India will work together to unlock $1 billion of multilateral financing to support projects across the clean energy value chain.

The leaders also discussed the importance of human rights and democracy, with a senior US administration official stating that these topics are consistently part of discussions with all partners. However, no specific details were shared regarding whether the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which has strained India-Canada relations, was discussed during the meeting.

Looking ahead, Prime Minister Modi expressed his eagerness to host the next Quad Summit in India in 2025. He also highlighted his upcoming engagements in New York, including an Indian community event at Long Island and his address at the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly.

The summit, hosted by President Biden at his residence in Greenville, Delaware, saw the leaders engage in wide-ranging discussions on global and regional issues. They launched several initiatives, including the ‘Maritime Initiative for Training in the Indo-Pacific’ (MAITRI), aimed at enhancing maritime domain awareness and safety in the region. The leaders also announced the first-ever ‘Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission’ scheduled for 2025, designed to improve interoperability among the Quad navies.

In a move to boost infrastructure development, the ‘Quad Ports of the Future Partnership’ was introduced. This initiative aims to harness the collective expertise of Quad nations to support sustainable and resilient port infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific. The leaders also unveiled the ‘Quad Principles for Development and Deployment of Digital Public Infrastructure’ and a ‘Semiconductor Supply Chains Contingency Network Memorandum of Cooperation’ to enhance the resilience of semiconductor supply chains in the region.

Addressing global health concerns, the Quad Cancer Moonshot initiative was launched, with Prime Minister Modi announcing a grant of $7.5 million for cancer testing, screening, and diagnostics in the Indo-Pacific region. “When the Quad acts, it is not just for nations, it is for the people. This is the true essence of our human-centric approach,” Modi remarked, emphasising India’s commitment to the ‘One Earth, One Health’ vision.

In his speech at Nassau Veterans Coliseum, Modi highlighted the unprecedented mandate he received in the recent Indian elections, emphasising the significance of his third term in office. “After going through this tough election process, this long election system, something unprecedented happened in India,” Modi stated, referring to his re-election slogan, “Abkibaar Modi Sarkaar” (This time, Modi government).

The Prime Minister expressed his commitment to ambitious goals for his third term, declaring: “We have to move forward with three times the strength.” He emphasised his dedication to good governance and a prosperous India, noting that the people have witnessed his governance model over the past decade and have chosen to support it for another term.

Modi also praised the Indian American community for their role as “brand ambassadors” in strengthening India-US relations. He shared a personal anecdote about President Biden’s warm reception at his Delaware home, interpreting it as a sign of respect for all 1.4 billion Indians and the achievements of the Indian diaspora in the United States.

Highlighting India’s economic aspirations, Modi stated that the country aims to become the third-largest economy in the world, up from its current fifth position. He emphasised the newfound confidence among Indians and their resolve to achieve their goals, describing India as a “land of opportunities” that is now creating opportunities rather than waiting for them.

The Prime Minister also touched upon India’s development progress, mentioning that 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty in just a decade. He attributed this success to a change in approach and the empowerment of the poor, which has led to the rise of a new middle class driving India’s development.

The event, which drew attendees from 40 states, featured a cultural showcase titled “Echoes of India - A Journey Through Art and Tradition,” presenting a diverse array of performances by 382 artists, highlighting India’s rich cultural heritage.with agency inputs