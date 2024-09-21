Quad emerged as key grouping to work for peace, stability in Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

New Delhi: The Quad has emerged as a key platform of like-minded countries focusing on peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he embarked on a three-day visit to the US to attend a summit of the grouping and address a key conclave at the United Nations. Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders on the margins of the Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, and the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly in New York. The prime minister's other engagements include joining an Indian diaspora event at Long Island and participating in a roundtable with CEOs of American firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.

"I look forward to joining my colleagues President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida for the Quad Summit," Modi said in a departure statement. "The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," he said. "My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good," Modi said. The annual Quad summit in President Biden's hometown of Wilmington on Saturday is expected to roll a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The Quad leaders are also set to unveil a "milestone" initiative to prevent, detect, treat and alleviate the impact of cancer on patients and their families. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday that there would be a strong focus on peace, progress and stability in the Indo-Pacific at the Quad summit, adding that the leaders will discuss cooperation in areas of health security, climate change, emerging technologies, infrastructure, connectivity and counterterrorism. From Wilmington, Modi will travel to New York to attend an Indian community event at Long Island on September 22 and address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the next day. "I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world," Modi said. "The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity. "I will share views of the one sixth of the humanity as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world," the prime minister said.

The 'Summit of the Future' will bring leaders from various countries to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a "better present and safeguard the future", according to the UN.