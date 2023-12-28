Qatar’s Court of Appeal commutes death sentences of 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel
In a major diplomatic win for India, Qatar’s Court of Appeal commuted death sentences of eight former Indian Navy officers on Thursday. Latest reports say that apart from the family members of the former officials, the Indian Ambassador was present in the court while the verdict was being delivered.
“We have stood by them since the beginning and we will continue to provide consular assistance,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement shortly after the verdict.
Next Story