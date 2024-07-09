MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > Putin hosts Modi for private dinner
Big Story

Putin hosts Modi for private dinner

BY MPost8 July 2024 7:25 PM GMT

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday night hosted Modi for a private meeting and dinner at the former’s residence in Novo-Ogarevo, clearly reflecting the importance Moscow attached to the Indian leader’s visit. In a video, the two leaders were seen having a warm conversation in an informal setting. The Russian state-run media said Putin praised India’s development and the achievements of its Prime Minister Modi, who was recently reelected to the post. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to President Putin for hosting him at Novo-Ogaryovo.

“Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia,” he said.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X