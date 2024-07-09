Putin hosts Modi for private dinner

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday night hosted Modi for a private meeting and dinner at the former’s residence in Novo-Ogarevo, clearly reflecting the importance Moscow attached to the Indian leader’s visit. In a video, the two leaders were seen having a warm conversation in an informal setting. The Russian state-run media said Putin praised India’s development and the achievements of its Prime Minister Modi, who was recently reelected to the post. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to President Putin for hosting him at Novo-Ogaryovo.

“Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia,” he said.