Putin extends invitation for bilateral talks with Modi at BRICS on Oct 22

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. This announcement came on Thursday following a meeting between Putin and Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in St Petersburg.



The proposed meeting, set to occur on October 22, aims to review the progress of agreements made during Modi’s recent visit to Moscow and to discuss future prospects in the context of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. The BRICS summit, scheduled from October 22-24, will gather leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

In the meeting with Doval, Putin expressed gratitude for India’s continued dialogue on security issues and emphasised the successful development of the bilateral partnership. “We are waiting for our good friend Modi and best regards to him,” Putin conveyed through Russian media.

Doval briefed Putin on Modi’s talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv amid renewed efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict.

“As the prime minister told you during a telephone talk that he was keen to brief you about his visit to Ukraine and his meeting with President Zelenskyy. He (PM Modi) wanted me to come and personally brief you about the talks,” Doval told the Russian President at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St Petersburg.

The NSA said the Modi-Zelenskyy talks were in a very “close format”.

“I have come here on the direction of Prime Minister Modi who has conveyed his highest regards to you. His visit to Moscow was greatly successful and he was highly satisfied with the visit,” Doval was heard conveying to Putin in a video released by Russian media.

Doval, who is in St Petersburg to attend a BRICS national security advisors’ conclave, also held discussions with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu. The two NSAs reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation and addressed various issues of mutual interest. It is understood that Modi’s recent visit to Kyiv was a topic of discussion, reflecting the ongoing significance of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in international diplomacy.

On August 23, Modi travelled to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During that visit, Modi advocated for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end the conflict and offered India’s assistance in facilitating peace efforts. His visit marked the first time an Indian prime minister had visited Ukraine since its independence in 1991.

In recent weeks, there have been increasing discussions about India’s potential role in mediating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, following her discussions with Zelenskyy, suggested that India and China could play a significant role in resolving the ongoing conflict. Putin, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, identified India, Brazil, and China as possible intermediaries for conflict resolution, highlighting the trust and confidence between these nations.

India has consistently maintained that the conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.