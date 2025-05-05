Putin dials PM Modi, offers Russia's 'full support' to India in fight against terrorism

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone conversation that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror strike must be brought to justice as he strongly condemned the horrific attack. Putin also told Modi that Russia fully supports India's fight against terrorism, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). "President Putin @KremlinRussia_E called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post. "He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism," Jaiswal added. "He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice," he said.

The MEA spokesperson said Modi and Putin reiterated their commitment to further deepen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. The prime minister conveyed his greetings to the Russian president on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of 'Victory Day'. Modi also invited Putin for the India-Russia annual summit to be held in India later in the year.