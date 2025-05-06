Putin dials Modi, says Russia backs India in fight against terrorism

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin made a tough denunciation of the recent terrorism in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed on April 22. During his telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, President Putin called the attack “heinous” and reiterated Russia’s unflinching support to India in combating terrorism across the world. In solidarity with New Delhi, Putin expressed his regret at the horrific loss of life and emphasised bringing the planners, perpetrators, and their patrons to justice.

The discussion emphasised the increasing strategic relationship between the two nations. President Putin reiterated that Russia is determined to increase counter-terrorism cooperation with India, according to Randhir Jaiswal, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson. He also stressed the long-term durability of the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi, for his part, reciprocated by thanking Russia for its unwavering support and sending warm congratulations to President Putin on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, celebrating the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II. Modi also formally invited Putin to India for the upcoming Annual India-Russia Summit later this year. Later, a Russian embassy readout confirmed that Putin had accepted the prime minister’s invitation.

The diplomatic exchanges continued beyond the interaction of leaders.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had individual conversations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. They exchanged views regarding the Pahalgam attack and the critical requirement to have accountability. The two sides discussed existing cooperation in priority fields such as defence, trade and energy, as well as the general situation with regard to counter-terrorism. The ministers reiterated the key role of legal tools and multilateral platforms, in particular the United Nations, in responding to the increasingly acute threat of terrorism and in making those who committed the Pahalgam terrorist act accountable for their actions.

As investigations into the attack deepen, the India-Russia alliance appears poised to intensify cooperation in intelligence sharing, real-time monitoring of terror networks, and cross-border surveillance. Experts believe that the decades-old defence and security relationship between the two countries provides a strong foundation for a robust counter-terrorism response. Russia has assured India of full support in its probe and has echoed New Delhi’s call for holding the perpetrators and their handlers accountable under international legal frameworks.

Further in line with geopolitical stakes, Russia urged India and Pakistan to settle their differences peacefully in accordance with the Simla Agreement, quietly supporting India’s attempt to diplomatically isolate terror groups based across the border. This stance acquires prominence as the world concern for terrorism intensifies with changing geopolitical dynamics. The next annual summit between Russia and India is likely to institutionalise advanced counter-terror mechanisms, such as measures to disrupt terror financing and supply chains. These are all components of a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach that involves operational cooperation, legal actions, and international diplomatic outreach.

India, meanwhile, has activated a concerted diplomatic campaign aimed at drawing global attention to the cross-border origins of the Pahalgam attack. New Delhi has shared compelling evidence with international agencies, identifying Saifullah Khalid, a known operative linked to Pakistan-based terror groups, as the alleged mastermind. Khalid’s details have been flagged in international databases, prompting coordination with Interpol and other global counter-terrorism bodies.

India has also urged the United Nations Security Council to formally condemn the attack. Over 20 nations, such as Singapore, Russia, and BRICS states, have already made strong statements of support. The United States and the UN have been repeating India’s demands for accountability while calling for de-escalation of tension with Pakistan. Diaspora-led protests in cities such as Munich have added further voice to India’s international message.

Apart from diplomatic actions, India is pushing for Pakistan to be put back on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) “grey list”, a move that would limit the latter’s access to global funding and highlight its suspected role in supporting terror financing. To go with this, New Delhi has slapped trade sanctions, revoked Pakistan’s Most Favoured Nation status, and enhanced control over Indus River water sharing. Airspace limitations have also been strengthened as part of a larger pressure campaign.