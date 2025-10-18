Putin and Trump expected to meet in Hungary for ending war in Ukr

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin is anticipated to travel to Hungary in the coming weeks for talks with US President Donald Trump aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, despite facing an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

The Kremlin has kept the details of a recent phone call between Putin and Trump under wraps. According to officials, during the Thursday conversation, Putin reaffirmed that Russia remains open to a settlement in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that a summit could occur “within two weeks or a little later”, adding that preparatory discussions between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are necessary to resolve outstanding issues.

“There are many questions, negotiating teams need to be determined, and so on and so forth. Therefore, everything will be done in stages, but, of course, the president’s will is there,” Peskov said.

The announcement comes a day ahead of Trump’s scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as the United States considers supplying Kyiv with Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Trump, who shared details of the phone call on Truth Social, described the discussion as “lengthy” and suggested that recent successes in the Middle East could aid negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He wrote that he and Putin will meet in an agreed-upon location, Budapest, Hungary, in an effort to bring the “inglorious” war to a close.

Trump added that his meeting with Zelenskiy at the Oval Office will cover his conversation with Putin along with other matters.