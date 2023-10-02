Punjab saw revolutions in every field under Mann dispensation, says Kejriwal

Patiala (Pb): AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that Punjab has witnessed revolutions in every field during the rule of the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation and accused the previous governments in the state of indulging in corruption and loot.



Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi chief minister, was in Patiala for the launch of the 'Sehatmand Punjab' mission aimed at rejuvenating government hospitals in the state. He along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also launched an intensive care unit and other facilities at Mata Kaushalya Hospital here.

Addressing a public gathering here, the Delhi chief minister said that he was surprised to know that district hospitals in Punjab did not have intensive care units. A health revolution is starting in the state on Gandhi Jayanti and "you will see its impact in the next two to three years", Kejriwal said.

The AAP had promised several "guarantees", including for the health sector. Now, 40 government hospitals in Punjab will be equipped with intensive care units, operation theatres and emergency wards, he said, adding people will get the same facilities as offered in private hospitals and that too for free.

The Bhagwant Mann government has sanctioned Rs 550 crore for 40 hospitals in the state, Kejriwal added.

Asserting that the condition of government hospitals has improved in the state under the Mann dispensation, Kejriwal said, "Education and health revolution has started in Punjab. Punjab is changing. In just one-and-a-half years of the AAP government, there has been a revolution in every field in the entire Punjab."

Attacking the previous governments in the state, Kejriwal claimed that Punjab was earlier known for massive corruption. "Nothing used to work without money," he alleged.

If the Mann government could provide free electricity to people, set up good schools, and hospitals, and provide government jobs, then why could the previous governments not do these in 75 years? he asked rhetorically and answered, "Because they had bad intentions."

"The AAP dispensation has provided 37,000 government jobs in just one-and-a-half-years. From where did these jobs come? Because our intention is clean," the AAP leader said.

Earlier industries used to shift base from Punjab to other states. The situation has changed now and several companies are investing in Punjab, Kejriwal said. Punjab has seen investments worth Rs 50,000 crore, he added.

The AAP national convener said the Mann government is taking action against corrupt leaders. "We will not spare a single corrupt person. All money will be taken from them and used to build hospitals and schools," he said.

Kejriwal said doorstep delivery of services will be rolled out in Punjab on the lines of Delhi.

"You will now not need to go to government offices. We did it in Delhi. We will give a number and if you have some work in government offices you dial that number and employees will come to your houses to get the work done," he said.

"Farmers are getting their payments on time. We are building schools and hospitals. We never complained that there was a shortage of funds. At present, every single penny is being spent on you," Kejriwal said, adding, "Keep blessing us."