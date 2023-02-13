Punjab guv asks CM Mann to explain principals' selection for Singapore training, says received complaints

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking details on the selection of government school principals sent to Singapore for training, saying he has received complaints of "malpractices and illegalities" in this regard.



Purohit asked Mann to reply to his letter within a fortnight, failing which he would seek legal advice for further action.

The Mann-led government had sent 36 government school principals to a professional teacher training seminar in Singapore from February 6 to 10.

"I have received complaints in respect to the selection of principals for sending them to Singapore for training. The complainants point out certain malpractices and illegalities in the selection of these principals. The allegation is that there is no transparency," Purohit said in his letter.

"I, therefore, request you to send me criteria and details of entire selection process. Please also give detail if it was widely published throughout Punjab. As per news reports since the first batch has come back, please let me have details of total expenditure incurred on travelling and boarding lodging and expenses towards training," he said.

The governor also questioned the appointment of Gurinderjit Singh Jawanda as the Punjab Information and Communication Technology Corporation chairman while pointing out that his name figured in a kidnapping and property grabbing case.