Punjab: Drone recovered near IB in Ferozepur

A drone was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, said a BSF spokesperson on Saturday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted the drone after noticing its movement near Maboke village in Ferozepur at around 10:10 pm on Friday, said the spokesperson.

During a search operation on Saturday, the BSF personnel recovered a China-made quadcopter along with a hold and release mechanism from the field, said the official.