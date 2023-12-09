MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > Punjab: Drone recovered near IB in Ferozepur
Big Story

Punjab: Drone recovered near IB in Ferozepur

BY MPost9 Dec 2023 6:30 AM GMT
Punjab: Drone recovered near IB in Ferozepur
X

A drone was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, said a BSF spokesperson on Saturday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted the drone after noticing its movement near Maboke village in Ferozepur at around 10:10 pm on Friday, said the spokesperson.

During a search operation on Saturday, the BSF personnel recovered a China-made quadcopter along with a hold and release mechanism from the field, said the official.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X