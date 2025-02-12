Punjab CM laughs off rumours of dissent in AAP

NEW DELHI: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday dismissed speculation about dissent within Aam Aadmi Party’s state unit, asserting that Congress leaders have a history of switching parties while AAP leaders remain dedicated.

Mann’s remarks came after Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that over 30 AAP MLAs were in touch with his party. “Switching sides is Congress’ culture; they talk about others but do not worry about themselves. I will ask Pratap Singh Bajwa how many MLAs they have in Delhi.” Mann said.

“Bajwa has made such claims for years; let him say it... He should not count our MLAs and instead see how many MLAs Congress has in Delhi,” he said.

Mann was speaking to reporters after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with Punjab ministers and MLAs at Kapurthala House in Delhi. The meeting took place in the aftermath of AAP’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, sparking speculation about instability in its Punjab unit.

AAP, which had governed Delhi for a decade, suffered a major setback in the February 5 elections, winning only 22 seats out of 70 in the Assembly elections. The BJP’s victory ended AAP’s rule in the capital, raising concerns over the party’s future.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also intensified its attack on the AAP. Saffron party’s leader and newly elected MLA from West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh Sirsa took a dig at Kejriwal for holding a meeting with Punjab MLAs despite AAP’s defeat in Delhi.

“He is dreaming of becoming Punjab Chief Minister. Just like a fish out of water, Kejriwal cannot live without power luxury,” Sirsa said.

“The people of Punjab are self-respecting and have mellowed the arrogance of many, so Kejriwal should stop dreaming about becoming Punjab’s CM.”

In the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP wrested power from the Congress by winning 92 of the 117 seats. The Congress won 18 seats, while the Shiromani Akali Dal has three MLAs.