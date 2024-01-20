Punjab: BSF troops seize arms, ammunition near India-Pakistan border

An AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines and 40 cartridges were seized by the BSF from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, a spokesperson of the force said on Saturday.

The seizure was made during a search operation by the Border Security Force on Friday after noticing a drone movement during the intervening night of January 18 and 19.

It resulted in the recovery of a packet wrapped in a white coloured gunnysack, which, besides the arms and ammunition, contained Rs 40,000 cash, the spokesperson said.

The vigilant BSF troops successfully thwarted nefarious designs of the terror-mongers from across the border, the official added.