Punjab: BSF seizes Chinese pistols dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a cache of weapons and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone around eight kilometres inside the Indian territory from the international border in Punjab, a senior official said on Wednesday.

BSF troops heard the humming sound of the drone coming from Pakistan in the Uncha Takala frontier village area of Gurdaspur district around 11:50 pm on Tuesday, the official said.

"The drone could have been at a height of 300-400 metres, although it was not visible because of dense fog in the area.

"As the jawans heard the sound of the drone, they immediately fired around 17 rounds towards the direction of the unmanned aerial vehicle," he said.

Then they heard something being dropped to the ground, the BSF official added.

A search of the area, which is an agricultural field, led to the recovery of a packet containing four China-made pistols, eight magazines and 47 rounds of 9 mm, he said.

"Our troops are alert and they once again were able to foil the nefarious designs of smugglers," the official added.