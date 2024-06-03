Punjab AAP leader who joined BJP seeks to withdraw MLA resignation

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sheetal Angural has made a formal request to Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to retract his resignation submitted two months ago. This move follows the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, where Angural's political affiliations have undergone significant shifts.

Angural, who had served as the MLA for Jalandhar (West), resigned from his position and subsequently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 27, along with Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, who also parted ways with the AAP.

Confirming the receipt of Angural's letter, Speaker Sandhwan stated that a decision regarding his request will be deliberated upon at a later time. The AAP, on the other hand, faces the implications of Angural's resignation under the anti-defection law.

The recent Lok Sabha elections in Jalandhar witnessed a diverse electoral landscape with candidates from multiple parties vying for victory. The contest featured prominent figures such as Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress, Sushil Kumar Rinku representing the BJP, Pawan Kumar Tinu from the AAP, and Mohinder Singh Kaypee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Angural's departure from the AAP stemmed from his expressed disillusionment with the party. Following his switch to the BJP, controversy arose when social media circulated images of Angural embracing Manish alias Mani Thakur, an alleged key figure in a UK-based drug cartel apprehended by Jalandhar police in March.

Angural clarified that Thakur had assisted him during his campaign for the 2022 Assembly elections but had subsequently relocated abroad. He distanced himself from Thakur's activities, stating that he bore no responsibility for Thakur's actions after his departure from India.

However, Angural's political journey has been marred by various controversies. He has faced allegations ranging from gambling to kidnapping and wrongful confinement of a minor. Legal proceedings under the Excise Act, Arms Act, and IT Act have been initiated against him across police stations in Jalandhar and Dera Bassi.

In January, Angural was acquitted in a kidnapping case dating back to 2020, where he was accused of abducting and assaulting a 15-year-old boy. Similarly, in December of the previous year, he was acquitted in a gambling-related case.

In his pre-election affidavit submitted to the Election Commission before the 2022 Assembly polls, Angural disclosed the existence of nine FIRs against him, citing charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to cheating, as well as provisions of the Arms Act.