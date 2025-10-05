Puja carnivals held in districts; best idols took part, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Puja carnivals across districts were held on Saturday, ahead of Kolkata’s Red Road Carnival scheduled for Sunday. “Today, on the occasion of the immersion of Goddess Durga, a special immersion procession of the district carnival was organized on the roads of the district at the initiative of our government, which made the last moment of the festival more grand and emotional,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on her Facebook and X handle. Banerjee, in her post, further informed that the immersion carnival was organised in the junction areas of the district. The best idols of the district participated in this special immersion procession in beautifully decorated trucks or tableaux. She also shared some pictures of the special immersion procession in different districts along with her post. People from districts, particularly in North Bengal, braved the rain to soak themselves in the happiness associated with the event.