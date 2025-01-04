Protests rock Pithampur, two attempt self-immolation

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Tensions flared in Pithampur on Friday as large-scale protests erupted against the planned incineration of 337 tonnes of toxic waste linked to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. Local residents and activists from the ‘Pithampur Bachao Samiti’ (Save Pithampur Committee) rallied against the hazardous waste being relocated to the industrial township, leading authorities to impose prohibitory orders around the Ramky Enviro facility where the disposal is set to take place.

Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Surakhsa Sanhita (BNSS), prohibitory orders were enforced, preventing gatherings of more than 50 people within a five-kilometre radius of the facility. The orders, effective until January 12, are aimed at maintaining public order and preventing potential violence during the contentious operation.

A mob of around 500-600 protestors attempted to march to the incineration site, but police swiftly dispersed the crowd before tensions escalated. Earlier in the day, two protesters attempted self-immolation in a desperate protest against the waste disposal, but their actions were halted by fellow demonstrators. The two men were rushed to a local hospital, where doctors confirmed they were out of danger.

The protests stemmed from widespread fears about the environmental and health risks posed by the disposal of hazardous materials just 30 kilometres from Indore. Witnesses reported sporadic demonstrations throughout Pithampur, which was also affected by a bandh call issued by the Pithampur Bachao Samiti. Shops and markets remained closed as part of the protests, with children also participating in the unrest. Dhar Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh confirmed that the situation was under control, though tensions remained high. He reassured the public that authorities were committed to ensuring the safety and health of residents but would take strict action against those disturbing the peace.

On December 2-3, 1984, the Bhopal gas tragedy claimed the lives of at least 5,479 people after a toxic gas leak at the Union Carbide factory. The waste being moved to Pithampur is a byproduct of the tragedy, and the Madhya Pradesh High Court had earlier ordered its disposal, citing the government’s failure to clear the Union Carbide site despite multiple court directives.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed concerns over the weekend, downplaying the risks of the waste, which he said comprised 60 per cent mud and 40 per cent naphthol, arguing that it posed no significant threat to public health. However, protests continue to intensify, with heavy police deployment ensuring the situation does not spiral further out of control.with agency inputs