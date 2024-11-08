Protests in Jammu region over VDG killings, Kishtwar observes shutdown

Kishtwar/Jammu: There were sporadic protests in the Jammu region on Friday over the killings of two Village Defence Guards by terrorists the previous day, while a complete shutdown was observed in Kishtwar with demonstrations against Pakistan. Security has been beefed up in Kishtwar district -- from where the two Village Defence Guards were abducted and killed -- as people came out in large numbers to give vent to their anger and demanded "immediate elimination" of the terrorists involved in the killings. All shops and businesses were closed and traffic was off the road in the district, while there was thin attendance in schools and other educational institutions. Protests were also reported from Kuntwara, Thakurie, Paddar and other areas early this morning, with slogans of ''Pakistan Murdabad'' being raised and a sit-in on the roads. Terrorists killed two VDGs after abducting them in the higher reaches of the Kishtwar district. Jaish-e-Mohammad offshoot Kashmir Tigers has claimed responsibility for the attack. A massive joint search operation is underway by police and the Army in the dense forest area following the brutal killings. As the news spread about the killings, hundreds gathered in the Drabshalla area of the district Thursday morning, chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and burning tyres and blocking roads. They also raised slogans against Pakistan and terrorists. In the Kishtwar town, a women-led protest march was organised by the Sanatan Dharam Sabha. hey sat on a dharna at the main chowk, burning tyres and the Pakistani flag. "We want decisive action against Pakistan, its terrorists and its ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. There should be massive crackdown to eradicate terrorists and its supporters," said Satoshi Devi, one of the protestors.

Drabshalla resident Kuldeep Singh said, "This kind of incident has not happened in this area for a long time. The victims were grazing their cattle when terrorists kidnapped and killed them. This is an act of cowardice. We cannot tolerate this. People stand firmly against terrorism." "We demand a massive operation to eliminate the terrorists involved in this act. Security forces should sweep the entire hills so that people feel safe to go out to graze cattle in these areas," he added. The Sanatan Dharam Sabha urged the general public in Kishtwar to fully support the bandh call and keep all their business establishments, educational institutions and shops closed. Kishtwar MLA Shugan Parihar condemned the killings and said, "I am deeply saddened by the horrific killings of our VDG brothers, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, in a heinous act of terrorism in the forest area of Kuntwara, Kishtwar district. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of these brave martyrs". She added, "The grief and pain of losing someone in this manner is something I deeply feel." In Jammu, protests were held by the Kishtwari Sangathan and they burnt the effigy of National Conference (NC) and its leaders. They demanded beefing up security areas of Kishtwar where the minority community lives, and carrying out operation to clear the hills of terrorists. Protests were also held in Udhamour, Sanva, Kathua and Reasi districts.