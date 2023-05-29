Protesting wrestlers detained after scuffle

New Delhi: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were detained on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they will not be allowed to return there.



The police said that 700 people were detained across the national capital including 109 protesters at Jantar Mantar. While women detainees were released later in the evening, Delhi police said it has filed an FIR against the protest organisers and others under IPC sections related to rioting, assault and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty.

Opposition parties slammed the central government over the alleged “manhandling” of wrestlers, who had resumed their agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23 demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers including a minor.

Immediately after the wrestlers and other protesters were pushed into buses and taken to different locations, the police personnel began clearing the protest site by removing cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak claimed the protesters ignored repeated requests and warnings and “wrestled” with police personnel who tried to stop them.

All the female wrestlers who were detained have been released and the male wrestlers will also be released soon, a senior office said later in the evening.