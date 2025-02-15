Protesting farmers, govt to meet again on February 22

Chandigarh: A meeting between a Central team led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and farmers’ representatives to discuss their various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP on crops, was held here cordially on Friday and the next round of talks has been slated for February 22. The over two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the 28-member delegation from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha was held after a year-long protest by farmers.

It was also attended by Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, the state’s Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Lal Chand Kataruchak and other state government representatives.