Protest erupts at SIR centre in Baduria over ‘deletion of living voters’ names’

Kolkata: A protest erupted at an SIR hearing centre in North 24-Parganas’s Baduria on Saturday over allegations that attempts were being made to remove the names of living voters from the rolls by showing them as dead. The CEO’s office has sought a report in this regard.

Some people staged a demonstration at the SIR hearing centre, alleging that 33 voters from booth number 45 in Chandipur Gram Panchayat at Benagram and booth number 80 in Atghara Gram Panchayat were asked to fill up ‘Form 7’.

Some locals alleged that, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) rules, ‘Form 7’ is used either for the deletion of names of deceased voters or for removing duplicate entries when a voter’s name appears in more than one Assembly Constituency.

The ruling Trinamool Congress alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched. The Leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, however, accused Trinamool Congress supporters of hooliganism at the Baduria block office. The ruling party in the state denied the charge and claimed that common people were frustrated with the exercise.

In a social media post, Adhikari claimed that Trinamool Congress created a ruckus inside the Baduria block office, similar to previous incidents in Farakka and Chakulia. He alleged that miscreants vandalised the premises and intimidated officials during the SIR hearing.

Trinamool Congress local leader Mehboob Alam said in the name of SIR implementation, the BJP was trying to remove the names of valid voters by showing them dead. This conspiracy by the saffron party will never be successful, Alam added. Meanwhile, Gajol in Malda witnessed a tragic incident where a Madrasha teacher had attended the SIR hearing hours after he lost his wife and 9-month-old baby in a road accident.

The teacher had to attend the hearing, keeping the bodies of his wife and son in the morgue of Malda Medical College.