Protecting Constitution is India's primary battle, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad(Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday emphasised that the primary struggle in the country today is to protect and preserve the Constitution.

He said the Constitution of the country was not written with hatred, but with humility and love.

“The main fight in the country today, that is taking place, is the fight for the Constitution of our country. The protection that we get, the greatness of our country, all emerged from the Constitution,” the Lok Sabha MP said while addressing a corner meeting in Mananthavady here as part of the campaign for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka is the Congress candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

“The Constitution was not written with anger or with hatred. It was written by the people who fought the British, the people who had suffered, who spent years and years and years in jail. And they wrote the Constitution with humility, with love and with affection,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha pointed out that this is a fight between love and hatred.

"A fight between confidence and insecurity. And if you truly want to win this fight, then you must help by removing anger from your heart, by removing hatred from your heart, and replacing them with love, humility and compassion," he added.

Rahul Gandhi highlighted the qualities of her sister and shared nostalgic memories of their childhood.

“She is the person who went and hugged the girl who was implicated in my father's (Rajiv Gandhi) assassination. She said to me after she came back after meeting Nalini, she went emotional and then she said to me that I'm feeling bad for her," Rahul Gandhi recalled.

“That is the training that she has received. And to me, this is the type of politics that needs to be done in India. Not the politics of hatred, but politics of love and affection," he further said.

During her campaign, Priyanka continued her attack against the union government alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done everything for his business friends.

“Modi ji's government works only for his big businessmen friends. His objective, is not to give you a better life. It is not to find new jobs for your young one who are educated. It is not to provide better health, or education,” she alleged.

Priyanka Gandhi resumed her campaign from Sunday by holding public and corner meetings in the hill constituency with her brother Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress general secretary, who is making her electoral debut, will be in Kerala till November 7, according to her itinerary released by the party.