Project Cheetah: Audit report flags ‘lack of coordination’ between Central, MP govt depts

New Delhi: A report by the Accountant General of Madhya Pradesh has raised serious concerns regarding the management of Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park, bringing to light a lack of coordination between Central and state government departments. The report highlights significant gaps in the implementation of the ambitious project, including the absence of proper planning and involvement of key personnel.

The audit, covering the period from August 2019 to November 2023, flagged multiple issues. The most striking revelation was that despite the arrival of cheetahs from Africa, the park’s official management plan for 2020-2030 did not mention the reintroduction of cheetahs. Instead, the park was initially identified as a second habitat for Asiatic lions, but no effort to reintroduce lions had been made up until November 2023.

One of the most concerning findings of the report is the lack of involvement of Kuno Wildlife Division and ground staff in key decisions, such as site selection and the cheetah reintroduction study. The report states: “It is evident from the statements of the Forest Division that there was a lack of coordination between the departments of the Government of India and the Government of Madhya Pradesh.”

Despite these revelations, Uttam Sharma, the Chief Conservator of Forests and Director of the Lion Project, remained tight-lipped about the details, stating that responses had been provided to the auditors but declining to share specifics. “It’s a routine exercise which is conducted in several phases. Any action, if required, will be taken after the completion of the entire process,” Sharma said.

The auditors, however, pointed out that a significant amount of money had already been spent on Project Cheetah. The report states that an expenditure of Rs 44.14 crore was incurred on the project between 2021 and January 2024, which was “not in accordance with the approved management plan.”

The audit also questioned the genesis of the cheetah reintroduction project, with no clear records available to clarify who initiated the process. In line with the Supreme Court’s directions from January 28, 2020, a three-member expert committee was formed to select the most suitable location for African cheetahs. The panel was required to submit a report every four months to the apex court. However, there was no mention of cheetahs in the park’s original management plan.

The Forest Division, in its response to the auditors, clarified that the cheetah reintroduction was being carried out under the Cheetah Action Plan 2021, prepared by the central government. It also emphasised that the Supreme Court had originally identified Kuno as an alternative habitat for Asiatic lions as per a decision dated April 15, 2013. However, the state government did not follow through on this directive.

Further compounding the concerns, the audit report highlighted staffing issues, revealing that 43 out of 255 sanctioned posts remained vacant. This shortage could directly affect the protection and management of both forests and wildlife in Kuno National Park.

Another troubling finding was related to the training of staff. The report revealed that the former Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kuno, Prakash Kumar Verma, was sent to South Africa and Namibia for training in cheetah management. However, shortly after completing the training, he was transferred elsewhere, making his expertise unavailable for the project. The audit labelled this expenditure on training as “futile,” especially when the Action Plan for the Introduction of Cheetah in India specified that trained staff should not be removed from conservation sites for a minimum period of five years.

Bhopal-based wildlife activist Ajay Dubey voiced serious concerns over the report’s findings. According to Dubey, the issues of coordination and understaffing pose significant challenges to the success of the cheetah reintroduction program. “The report raises several important questions, including concerns about the coordination and understanding between central and state government departments, which are crucial for the success of the cheetah reintroduction programme,” he said.

Despite the hurdles, Project Cheetah is part of the world’s first intercontinental translocation of big cats, with 20 cheetahs brought to Kuno National Park so far—eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023. Since their arrival, however, eight adult cheetahs—three females and five males—have died, adding to the challenges of the project.

As of now, 24 cheetahs, including 12 cubs born in India, are housed in enclosures within the park. The project completes two years on September 17, 2024.

The “Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India” outlines the import of 12-14 cheetahs each year from South Africa, Namibia, and other African nations over the next five years, with the goal of establishing a stable population in Kuno. However, the report’s findings suggest that without addressing the concerns raised, the long-term success of the project remains uncertain.