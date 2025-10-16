Prohibitory orders withdrawn from Leh; six detained leaders released on bail

Leh: Authorities in Leh on Wednesday lifted all restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). In a related development, six prominent leaders, including a Congress councillor, were released on bail after three weeks of detention following last month’s violence that left four people dead and several injured.

The order withdrawing the restrictions was issued by District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk, who said the situation had returned to normal. “Whereas, the Senior Superintendent of Police has reported that now there is no imminent apprehension of breach of peace and public order... therefore, I hereby withdraw the restrictions imposed on September 24 with immediate effect,” his order stated.

Officials said the six individuals granted bail by a local court were Congress councillor from Upper Leh Stanzin Phuntsog Tsepak, Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) women’s wing president Kunzes Dolma, Irfan Bari of Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam, and Padma Stanzin, Jigmet Paljor, and Stanzin Chospel from the Leh Apex Body (LAB). They were among several youth leaders who had surrendered before a local court after a police crackdown on those allegedly involved in the violence. More than 70 people were taken into custody by police in connection with the unrest, and nearly half have been released on bail over the past week, officials added.

The Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been demanding the release of all detained persons, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, along with a judicial inquiry into the incident and compensation for families of the deceased and critically injured. The groups have linked these conditions to the resumption of their stalled dialogue with the Centre.

On Tuesday, LAB and KDA announced plans for a two-hour silent march from 10 am followed by a three-hour blackout from 6 pm across Ladakh to press their long-standing demands for statehood and inclusion of the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule. “The date for the protest will be made public shortly but the protest will be held within days,” KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said.